Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.78. 447,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,331. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.