Howland Capital Management LLC Has $25.34 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 460,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.41. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,801. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.