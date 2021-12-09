Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $41,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.01 and a 52-week high of $317.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.