Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467,913 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,247. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

