Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) were up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

