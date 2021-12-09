Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

HBM stock opened at C$9.04 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

