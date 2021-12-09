Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HII opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

