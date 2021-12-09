Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $77.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $4,160,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

