IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 152,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,705,983 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $3.09.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $3.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

