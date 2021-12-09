ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.79 or 0.08532288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00079070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,442.01 or 0.99854524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.