Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 133.85%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

