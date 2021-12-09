Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.07) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.26) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 877 ($11.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 832.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 833.81. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 617.50 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.47).

In other news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.03) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,714.12).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

