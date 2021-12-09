Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 13,588 shares.The stock last traded at $56.60 and had previously closed at $56.65.

The stock has a market cap of $830.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Independence by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independence by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence by 11.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

