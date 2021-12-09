Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 8,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,661. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.