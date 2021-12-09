Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.25 ($49.72).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

