Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12.

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,671.46.

Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 9,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

