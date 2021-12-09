Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires 1,435 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14).

LON BRW opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

