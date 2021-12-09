Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires 1,435 Shares of Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14).
LON BRW opened at GBX 361.50 ($4.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.02.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.
About Brewin Dolphin
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.
