Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Buys $38,200.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

