Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases 24,500 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,503,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,056,294.40.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti purchased 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

Mirasol Resources stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

