Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$24,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,125,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,631,365.02.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,100.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 35,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$33,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$5,150.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 82,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

