Insider Buying: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Purchases $125,937.12 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Jeffrey Kunin bought 262,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $125,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Kunin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jeffrey Kunin bought 30,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $13,800.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.56.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.