Insider Selling: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter worth $140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

