Insider Selling: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) EVP Sells 24,664 Shares of Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

