Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO Sells $1,821,400.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after buying an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Certara by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Certara by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after buying an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1,438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

