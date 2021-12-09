Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Sells $100,550.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Herbert Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $108,560.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.