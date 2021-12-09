Insider Selling: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Sells $116,732.95 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

