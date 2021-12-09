Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $191,180.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $191,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.85. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $200.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,385,000 after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

