Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Sells 193 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $20,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,549. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

