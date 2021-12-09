Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.85. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,982. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

