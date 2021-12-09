Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $50,582.10 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $126.11 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

