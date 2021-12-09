Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 648 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total transaction of $207,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $325.28 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.43 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

