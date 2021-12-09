Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,342. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Option Care Health by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 852.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

