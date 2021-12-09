Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 747 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

