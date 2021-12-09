Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $45.36.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
About Veritex
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
