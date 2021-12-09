Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 1,564.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

