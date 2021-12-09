Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $12,378.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,937,583 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

