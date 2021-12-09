Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Reduced by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

INTC opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.