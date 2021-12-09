Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.19 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $55.61 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.75.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock worth $5,506,652. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.