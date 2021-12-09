Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.20

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.20 and traded as high as C$35.86. Interfor shares last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 319,071 shares.

IFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.45.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 5.9799996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.