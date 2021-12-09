International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.84. The company had a trading volume of 35,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

