International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Cut by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

