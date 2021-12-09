International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Trimmed by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $46.40 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.