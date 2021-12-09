Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 6.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $608.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

