Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.
Intuit stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.67. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
