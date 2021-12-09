Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.37 billion-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Intuit also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

Intuit stock opened at $673.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.67. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.