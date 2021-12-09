Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

