Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.