Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,262 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $947.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

