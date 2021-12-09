Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.