Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,761 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,409,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,088,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

CHK stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

