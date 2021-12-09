Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 13.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 374,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

