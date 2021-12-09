Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 348,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

